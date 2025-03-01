In a recent interview, Sonakshi Sinha spoke about the nature of her relationship with her older twin brothers Luv and Kussh. The actress is the youngest child of Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about her equation with her siblings Luv and Kussh who are twins. Sonakshi is the youngest child of actors Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha. She revealed that that as the youngest child she was pampered a lot which left her older siblings jealous.

Sonakshi says her brothers were jealous of her

Talking to Hauterrfly, Sonakshi spoke about sibling rivalry growing up. “Main sabse choti, ghar ki ladki toh sabse laadli. Toh bhaiyo ko jalan bhi toh hoti thi. Toh mujhe padti thi (I am the youngest child and a girl, so I was the favourite. This made them jealous, and they would hit me)."

Sonakshi's equation with her brothers had come up in the news during her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal last year. There was much chatter about her family allegedly disapproving the interfaith marriage. While Kussh was seen at the wedding festivities, Luv gave it a complete miss. It was reported that all was not well between Luv ad Sonakshi.

Sonakshi's brother Luv skipped her wedding

Around the time, Luv took to his X handle to reveal the reason behind not attending the wedding. He shared an article by Telegraph that highlighted some business dealings of the groom's father and how he was subject to an ED inquiry. Sharing a snippet from the news article, Luv wrote, "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team."

The snippet from the news article read, “With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….”

Talking about their wedding, after dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in Mumbai on June 23. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day. Sonakshi shared a series of photos from her special day.