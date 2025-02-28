Breaking News
Sonakshi Sinha reveals she had a curfew till 32: 'I lived in a fortress called Ramayan'

Sonakshi Sinha reveals she had a curfew till 32: 'I lived in a fortress called Ramayan'

Updated on: 28 February,2025 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a story from her life which will be quite relatable for many girls. Even after she started working, the actress revealed she had a curfew

Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about living with her strict parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha. Until her marriage with actor Zaheer Iqbal, the actress lived with her parents in their luxurious multi-storeyed building that they named Ramayan. Sonakshi recently revealed that she had a curfew at him till the age of 32 and spoke about how her mother kept a close watch on when she came back home. 


Sonakshi Sinha on her curfew


Talking to Hautterfly about the curfew imposed on her by her parents, Sonakshi said, "I had a curfew of 1:30 am after I started working. Till I was 32, it was the same. Zaheer had the biggest problem with it. Whenever I broke the curfew, it was because of him only and then I used to get schooled for it. I used to live in a fortress called Ramayana. I lived on the 10th floor, and my mom and dad lived on the fifth floor. We had a very strict telephone operator Mr Jha. The minute my car would enter the premises, he would call to the fifth floor and inform that ‘baby has arrived’. A couple of times, I remember telling my man friday to ask the operator not to call my parents.”


“When Mom would start questioning the next day about what time I returned, I would know that Jha didn’t call them, so I used to lie. It’s a story of every household. They would start calling from midnight asking where are you. They would scold me saying it didn’t look nice. She would always say these things in the context of my father saying what would he think or she would complain to him, etc. My father is the chillest person in the world. He has never scolded me,” the actor added.

Sonakshi on teaching her mother about current generation

Sonakshi Sinha also spoke about how she, too, has taught her mother things about the current generation. She shared, “In terms of conditioning my mom tried a lot to mould me as someone who doesn’t back-answer. They have also grown up in that environment, so it comes naturally. As a mother, she tried to pass it on. Now times have changed, generations have changed, and there are so many things that I teach her too.”

 

 

 

