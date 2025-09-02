Breaking News
Sonakshi Sinha threatens brand to pull down images used without her consent: ‘Before I start calling you out..’

Updated on: 02 September,2025 06:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha has spoken out against several brand websites for using her photographs without her permission or knowledge. She called the practice unacceptable and urged the brands to follow ethical practices

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has never believed in mincing her words. Be it trolls around her wedding, body shaming or film choices, she has sternly called out those criticising her. This time as well, she didn’t shy away from slamming brands that used her pictures without her consent and warned them to pull them down. Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories and penned a long note lashing out at them.

Sonakshi Sinha lashes out at brands using her pics

Calling the practice unacceptable, Sonakshi penned a note on the stories section of her official Instagram handle. "As someone who shops online often, I couldn't help but notice my images popping up on several brand websites- without usage rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfits or jewelry, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That's stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?", the Heeramandi actress wrote.


Sonakshi even threatened to call out the brand website in case they do not take down her pics. She added, "Basically, what i'm saying is pull down my images before i start calling you out, or let me know where i can send my invoice....your call", followed by four laughing with tears emojis. Reacting to her post, Tabu stated, "I knew i wasn't the only one who felt this (laughter emojis)."

About Sonakshi Sinha

The actor is an avid social media user and gives fans a sneak peek into her life via reels and posts. Recently, she shared a hilarious video on her IG. The clip showed Sonakshi trying hard to control her laughter, but her husband Zaheer Iqbal kept making her laugh, and she eventually burst out laughing.

On Friday, Sonakshi and Zaheer offered prayers to Lord Ganapati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The lovebirds were seen performing Bappa's aarti at Salman Khan's residence. For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for 7 long years. The lovebirds managed to keep their relationship private for the longest time.

Workwise, the actor will next be seen in Telugu film Jatadhara which is an intense drama. The film also stars Shilpa Shirodkar in pivotal role.

 

