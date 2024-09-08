Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are celebrating their first Ganpati festival post-marriage. Sonakshi took to her Instagram and shared a video of them performing Ganpati puja

In Pic: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's first Ganpati

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate wedding on June 23. Despite receiving hate due to their different religions, they have remained strong and consistently respectful of each other's beliefs. Now, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are celebrating their first Ganpati festival post-marriage. Sonakshi took to her Instagram and shared a video of them performing Ganpati puja as they welcomed his idol into their house.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s post

While sharing the video on social media, Kakuda actress, in a joint post, silenced all the trolls criticizing them for their different religions. The couple, in a collaborative post, wrote, "Love grows in respect when a couple honours each other’s beliefs in true harmony… Our first Ganpati after shaadi."

This post received a few negative comments, but the positive ones surpassed the negativity. Fans, while supporting the couple's decision to accept each other's beliefs, commented on their post. One wrote, "Love jihad bolne wale patli gali se nikal ja." Another commented, "India ki wo begherat awaam jo mazhab pe bakwas kar rahi thi, I think ab mu pe chanta lag gaya hoga sabke! Jab ek Muslim Hindu ladki ko izzat de kar biwi bana kar uske saath pooja kar raha hai toh Hindu ladki uske saath dargah kyun nahi jaa sakti?? They are happy, ab bash dena inko." A third user shared, "Abhi love jihad bolne wale ramu log kahan gaye?"

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Sinha and Iqbal had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a star-studded reception on June 23. "...I feel that when two people are in love, nothing else matters. And I hope people have the strength to follow their hearts, which is what I did, and I'm happy," the actor told PTI, adding that she hopes everyone gets to live in harmony and "appreciate and respect each other wherever they come from."

Asked about the most special moments from her wedding, Sonakshi said there were several instances of joy that she vividly remembers, including the ceremony where they signed the marriage documents.

"...Just before we left for the reception and the house started to get empty as everyone was proceeding towards the venue, it was just the two of us, and we took a moment. We went up to the house that we were going to make a home with each other and paused to take it all in. We looked out at the city and just held each other," she said.