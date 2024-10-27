Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who attended Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali party with Sonali Bendre shared a hilarious video taking a dig at Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonali Bendre Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sonali Bendre recreates viral video of Jaya Bachchan ignoring her with Orry as replacement x 00:00

Scores of celebs recently assembled at designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali party. The star-studded event was marked by the who’s who of Bollywood such as Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sonali Bendre among others. Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who was also in attendance shared a hilarious video taking a dig at veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember Sonali Bendre and Jaya Bachchan’s awkward video?

For those unversed, Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta attended the wedding reception of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare earlier this year. The senior actress donned a royal blue kurta with a multicolored long jacket.

Upon her entrance, the paparazzi requested Jaya, Shweta, and Sonali Bendre to look towards them while posing. They requested her to pose at a specific spot on the red carpet, but Jaya firmly told them not to give her directions. She responded in a rather sarcastic way, “Kya aap idhar angle humko sikha rahe hain. (Why are you teaching us the angle?)”. She then smiled at the shutterbugs and left the spot. Later, when Shweta attempted to pose with her and Sonali Bendre, Jaya walked off to a different spot.

This awkward video went viral and Orry brought it back by recreating it with Sonali Bendre at Abu Sandeep’s Diwali bash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Sonali Bendre’s work front

Sonali recently appeared in the newsroom drama 'The Broken News Season 2' also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. In the show, she played the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.

Sonali made her acting debut with the 1994 film 'Aag', which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, and Shakti Kapoor. Her first big hit was the action romance 'Diljale' which was released in 1996 later she was also part of movies such as 'Major Saab', 'Sarfarosh', 'Duplicate', Zakhm', 'Chori Chori'and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', among others.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the USA. After undergoing treatment for months, she finally defeated the disease and came out victorious, and since then she has been raising awareness about cancer.