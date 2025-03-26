Breaking News
Sonali Bendre to host 'The Happy Pawdcast'

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bendre, who most recently appeared in "The Broken News 2", said her love for animals has grown stronger over the years

Sonali Bendre. Pic/Satej Shinde

Actor Sonali Bendre will be a host of the upcoming podcast "The Happy Pawdcast", dedicated to pet parenting and pet care. The podcast, which will have its first episode out on YouTube on March 28, aims to "be a trusted guide for both new and experienced pet parents, promoting responsible and informed pet care," according to a press release.


Bendre, who most recently appeared in "The Broken News 2", said her love for animals has grown stronger over the years. "I have been a pet parent for years and my love for animals has only grown stronger. Being part of 'The Happy Pawdcast' is truly special for me because it's a platform where I can connect with fellow pet lovers, share my experiences and most importantly, spread awareness about responsible pet parenting.


"Taking care of a pet is not just a responsibility but a deeply rewarding journey and this podcast is the perfect first step for anyone looking to embark on it. Through engaging conversations and expert insights, I hope to educate and inspire more people to welcome pets into their lives with love," she added. "The Happy Pawdcast" is produced by RosePod.


