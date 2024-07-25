Sonam Kapoor said, "The amount of sh*t I’ve gotten away with saying when I was younger, can you imagine if I did this now in the social media era?"

Sonam Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor, whose initial years in the industry led to her being brutally trolled for tone-deaf statements and social media posts, admits she’s gotten away by saying a lot of things that wouldn’t sit well if she’d blurted them out now. Be it her stints on ‘Koffee With Karan’, the infamous interview with Rajkummar Rao during the promotions of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, or simply attributing her privilege to karma, the actor has encountered her share of criticism throughout.

In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Sonam did some self-reflection and said, “I always thought I was non-judgmental, but then I realized that I was like, the most judgy human being on this planet. The amount of sh*t I’ve gotten away with saying when I was younger, can you imagine if I did this now in the social media era? I would be cancelled and crucified.”

Sonam married Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In 2022, after their son was born, they revealed his name as Vayu on Instagram. They also asked for blessings for their new family member.

She also stated that after a long maternity break, the acting bug in her is buzzing, and is on the lookout for good projects. However, she seems to be getting rather unusual ones.

Sonam elaborated, “I’m going to start acting again, whether people want me to or not. It’s weird though because the roles I’m getting offered are still of a 20-something. I just recently got offered one of a girl whom her parents want to get married. I was just like, are you sure you want to offer this film to me? It doesn't make any sense. Another role was of a girl in school, who becomes a sportsperson. I thought the role would be split between a younger actor and me, but they wanted me for both! They were like, we'll make it work. I was like, no, I can't make it work! You know, because now they can de-age you. I don't want to be de-aged! Can you imagine me de-aged?”

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film ‘Blind’.