Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonam Kapoor celebrates 6 months of turning mom to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 6 months of turning mom to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Updated on: 20 February,2023 12:35 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 6 months of turning mom to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam and Vayu


Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate 6 months of turning mom to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The actress captioned the post, '6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.' She also shared a picture of Vayu sitting on her lap as the mother-son duo enjoy playtime, along with a video of Vayu trying to crawl.


Bipasha Basu commented, 'Awwww God bless the cutie.' Soni Razdan and Zoya Akhtar dropped several heart emojis. Vayu's dad Anand Ahuja commented, 'pajama partyyyyyyy.'



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)


Earlier in January, the actress had shared another picture of Anand and Vayu. She captioned the post, 'My two Leos. My whole ð . Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023' Anand had commented, 'Sweeeeetest. Best role model & inspiration for our little Vayu. You amaze me everyday @sonamkapoor.' Her previous posts include pictures of the little one with her dad Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan.

Sonam and Anand turned parents on August 20, 2022. To celebrate him turning one month old the duo shared their first-ever picture with him. The family photo showed the trio twinning in designer, Anamika Khanna's yellow-coloured outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Also Read: Monday Motivation! How Salman Khan inspired Shiv Thakare to hit the gym

Are you excited for Love Again starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan?
sonam kapoor anand ahuja Vayu Kapoor Ahuja bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK