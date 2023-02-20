Sonam Kapoor celebrates 6 months of turning mom to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion

Sonam and Vayu

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate 6 months of turning mom to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The actress captioned the post, '6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.' She also shared a picture of Vayu sitting on her lap as the mother-son duo enjoy playtime, along with a video of Vayu trying to crawl.

Bipasha Basu commented, 'Awwww God bless the cutie.' Soni Razdan and Zoya Akhtar dropped several heart emojis. Vayu's dad Anand Ahuja commented, 'pajama partyyyyyyy.'

Earlier in January, the actress had shared another picture of Anand and Vayu. She captioned the post, 'My two Leos. My whole ð . Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023' Anand had commented, 'Sweeeeetest. Best role model & inspiration for our little Vayu. You amaze me everyday @sonamkapoor.' Her previous posts include pictures of the little one with her dad Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan.

Sonam and Anand turned parents on August 20, 2022. To celebrate him turning one month old the duo shared their first-ever picture with him. The family photo showed the trio twinning in designer, Anamika Khanna's yellow-coloured outfits.

