Watch: Sonam Kapoor shares adorable photos and videos of baby Vayu running with his grandparents

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. They welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.

Baby Vayu with Anand Ahuja Pic/Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of pictures and videos of son Vayu running with his grandparents. She wrote, "Baba & Dadi come to town to run run run run w baby Vayu." The post shows her husband Anand Ahuja holding Vayu's hand as he chases grandma Priya Ahuja, and walks with grandpa Harish Ahuja. Vayu looked adorable as he strolled in cute outfits.



In 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam has signed two new projects as well. Talking about them, Sonam told ANI, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will be released in another year because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

Sonam is also ready to explore streaming platforms if she is approached with a tentpole film or series. She told IANS: “For me, being a part of good content and good cinema is all that matters. The platform where it’s released is immaterial because the world has changed. I’m excited to lead a project on streaming that bowls people over. I’m thoroughly loving the diversity of content out there.”

“I have always wanted to make my foray into streaming, provided I’m headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform. I have been a binge-watcher of the outstanding content that streaming platforms have been creating for years now.. I believe streaming platforms have pushed the content envelope of our country, have made it more creatively disruptive and dynamic," she added.

(With inputs from Agencies)