Sonam Kapoor is all set to attend Wimbledon women's singles final in London

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

The actress’s presence at this year's event at the historic All England Club will add a touch of glamour to the iconic venue renowned for hosting legendary tennis battles

Sonam Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Blind’, is set to make a dazzling appearance at the Women’s Singles Wimbledon finals 2024 on July 13 in London.


The actress’s presence at this year's event at the historic All England Club will add a touch of glamour to the iconic venue renowned for hosting legendary tennis battles.


The Wimbledon Championship, which was established in 1877, is the world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament. The actress is expected to make heads turn and make a fashion statement at the event.


Sonam, who is known as a fashion icon in the Hindi film industry, has long been celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense. Her sartorial choices have made her a favourite amongst top fashion brands worldwide.

Recently, the actress enthralled the audiences at Dior’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter Show in Paris. As she gears up for her comeback after the birth of her son, Sonam has two major projects lined up: ‘Battle for Bittora’ and details of the second tentpole project is kept under wraps.

The actress and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.

