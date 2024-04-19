Breaking News
Sonam Kapoor sets new fashion goals in Insta post: 'One outfit at a time'

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Sonam, who enjoys 35.2 million followers on Instagram, shared photographs from her recent photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor sets new fashion goals in Insta post: 'One outfit at a time'

Sonam Kapoor

Known for serving iconic fashion looks, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Thursday dropped a series of pictures from a new photoshoot, leaving fans in awe of her outfits.


Sonam, who enjoys 35.2 million followers on Instagram, shared photographs from her recent photoshoot.


In one picture, Sonam is wearing a golden coloured outfit with a multi-coloured long cape. The second snap shows her wearing a body hugging black gown with long sleeves.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

The 'Delhi-6' actress is sporting a bright blue outfit in the third picture. The last snap shows her wearing a black long satin coat and matching stockings.

The post is captioned as: "Brightening up the world, one outfit at a time."

One user wrote, "Fashion icon for a cause", another said: "Slayyyyy."

A fan said, "fabulous."

On the work front, she was last seen in 2023 crime thriller movie 'Blind', directed by Shome Makhija.

