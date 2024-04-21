Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. The couple shares two daughters Shaheen and Alia.

Picture Courtesy/Soni Razdan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Soni Razdan shares adorable post with Mahesh Bhatt on wedding anniversary: 'Truly blessed to have you' x 00:00

Veteran actor Soni Razdan on Saturday dropped an adorable wish for her husband Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Soni shared a photo featuring herself and Mahesh Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

The note read, "It's that time of the year again! Happy Anniversary to my best friend who always has my back no matter what happens. Truly blessed to have you in my life and I cannot imagine going a day without you even tho I have yet to meet a drama king who manufactures drama out of literally nothing and then it's all up to you know who to solve it ... But then life would be so dull without all that wouldn't it ! Muah muah and all that hubby #maheshbhatt."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section to wish the couple on anniversary.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Happy anniversary."

One of the users wrote "Awwww! Happy Anniversary. May there always be drama with fewer tears and more heart emojis."

Another user commented, "Happy anniversary to you two, beautifuls!"

Mahesh is also a father to actor-director Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, who he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt.

Soni Razdan has starred in many movies such as Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi among others. She also shared screen space with her daughter Alia in 'Raazi' in 2018.

