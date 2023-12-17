With Animal behind him and Dunki up for release, Sonu Nigam discusses rendering songs of varied genres in 2023

Sonu Nigam

Listen to this article A year with diverse tunes x 00:00

Given that their previous associations have led to the making of several memorable songs, there was ample anticipation around Dunki’s Nikle the kabhi hum ghar se. Sonu Nigam admits that the “gregarious” Shah Rukh Khan usually attributes the success of their music to him, and he, to the badshah. “I have sung some eternal songs for SRK. Music has changed enormously since the first time I sang for him in 1997. All I do is emote to the best of my capacity, whichever the genre. I lay down the premise for him to create his quintessential magic,” admits the singer, adding that the past two years have been defining ones for him.

“My energy levels are aligned with the massive amount of work I’m doing, including my concerts and recordings. I am even dancing in [my] videos. I have rendered multi-genre songs this year, including Itni si baat from Sam Bahadur, and Papa meri jaan from Animal. Dunki’s number is the icing on the cake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer caught the attention of his fans on social media by sharing moments of his time spent with music composers Salim and Sulaiman, with whom he has joined hands for a single. “We started as colleagues in the ’90s, and, over the year, have become brothers. I sang Afra tafri for [their album] Bhoomi 23, the night before I had to leave for my American tour.

Before [their multi-edition album Bhoomi] I don’t think I have heard such high-quality, multi-genre work anywhere else. Through Bhoomi, they are putting the diversity and depth of Indian musicality on the world map, and with aplomb.”

Today in music

December 18, 2005: The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl trumped Mariah Carey to bag the top spot as the favourite Christmas song ever, in a VH1 poll