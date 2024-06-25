Breaking News
Sonu Nigam on 'Maharaj' track: 'Singing for Junaid Khan's debut made it more memorable'

Updated on: 25 June,2024 10:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The makers of Maharaj on Tuesday released a rendition of the devotional song 'Achutham Keshavam', which marks Sonu Nigam's return to spiritual music in cinema.

Singer Sonu Nigam, who lent his voice to the devotional song 'Achutham Keshavam' for the movie 'Maharaj', shared that singing for Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film made it more memorable. 


Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film 'Maharaj' stars debutante Junaid Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari.


The makers of the film on Tuesday released a rendition of the devotional song 'Achutham Keshavam', which marks Sonu Nigam's return to spiritual music in cinema.


The music video not only highlights the beauty of the song, but also showcases the impact of Sonu's voice.

Talking about the song, Sonu said in a statement, "I've been fortunate to have had a very beautiful connection with Yash Raj Films (YRF) and I truly value that I had this personal equation with Yash ji. Anything related to YRF is special to me. I'm so glad that 'Achutham Keshavam' happened for 'Maharaj'. Singing for Aamir's son's debut and my friend Siddharth Malhotra's directorial venture made it all the more memorable."

Set in 1862, the movie revolves around the Maharaja libel case in which a religious leader takes legal action against a newspaper article published against him.

'Maharaj' revolves around the landmark case involving fearless journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji, who stood against the powerful religious establishment of the Vallabhacharya sect.

The Yash Raj Films production is streaming on Netflix.

