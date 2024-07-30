The announcement was made along with a new poster and a picture of Sood, which has surely amped up the curiosity around the film

Sonu Sood is celebrating his birthday today. On the occasion, he took to his social media to announce the release date of his much-awaited film 'Fateh,' a cybercrime thriller that marks his directorial debut. The announcement was made along with a new poster and a picture of Sood, which has surely amped up the curiosity around the film, set to release on January 10, 2025.

Sharing the post on social media, Sood wrote, "Be ready for the nation’s best action film.” As soon as Sood dropped the post, his fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with praises. He said the story is “crucial” and needs everyone’s attention.

‘Fateh,’ which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film has the best blend of Indian and Hollywood crew and promises to deliver never-seen-before action sequences. Produced by Sonali Sood under Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime.

Earlier, while talking about how the idea struck him after the pandemic, the actor shared, “Whether it was for medical or educational needs, a lot of people tried getting in touch with me. There were [frauds] who told them that clicking on a link would connect them to me. The next thing you know, the money would go out of their [accounts]. It’s sad as they come from financially challenged circumstances. I remember once, a son based in Lucknow wanted an ambulance for his mother and was told he would get one if he clicked on a link. He had only ₹6,000, and that was taken away. Someone connected him to me, and I arranged that ambulance for him.”

After learning of several such instances, Sood began writing the story of 'Fateh' based on real-life cases. It was aided by extensive research conducted by the film’s team. “It took me almost one-and-a-half years of research to put that on paper. We spoke to the cybercrime officials, ethical hackers who work towards preventing such happenings. The whole team was aligned for the research. I would [and still do] get cases of cybercrime every day. We’ve registered a lot of FIRs throughout India. Cybercrime today is a big issue, so I thought we should make a film on it.”