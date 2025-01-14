Breaking News
Updated on: 14 January,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Sonu Sood's Fateh opened at Rs 2.61 crore and earned Rs 3.97 crore at the box office on day two. The film earned Rs 4.13 crore on the third day

Sonu Sood. Pic/Yogen Shah

Sonu Sood's directorial 'Fateh' earns Rs 10 crore at box office in three days
Action thriller "Fateh", fronted and directed by Sonu Sood, has collected Rs 10.71 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.


Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, the film released in theatres on January 10 alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's "Game Changer".


Sood shared the three-day collection of the film on his X handle.


According to the post, "Fateh" opened at Rs 2.61 crore and went on to earn Rs 3.97 crore at the box office on day two. The film earned Rs 4.13 crore on the third day, taking the total collection to Rs 10.71 crore.

"Fateh", which marks the directorial debut of Sood, follows the story of "an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam".

Also starring Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is backed by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

