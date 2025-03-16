The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles

Sonu Sood. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Sonu Sood urges people to be 'kinder to debutants' as Ibrahim Ali Khan faces trolling for Nadaaniyaan x 00:00

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has spoken out in support of newcomers in the film industry amid growing online criticism of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who were recently seen in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Sood took to his Instagram Story to share a message urging people to be "kinder to debutants." He also emphasized that "nobody is perfect" when starting out, as every artist learns and improves with experience.

"Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance. A good or bad performance in any field is the collective responsibility of every technician involved. We are all learners. Let's support and encourage them. Spread love," read his Instagram post.

Take a look

The film, starring Khushi and Ibrahim, premiered on Netflix on March 7.

'Nadaaniyan' is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. It also marked Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut in the industry.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever