Sonu Sood wishes wife Sonali on her birthday, Neha Dhupia reacts

Updated on: 05 December,2023 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sonu took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of himself with Sonali

Picture Courtesy/Sonu Sood's Instagram account

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday penned the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Sonali Sood.


Sonu took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of himself with Sonali. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday Sonali. @sonalisood04. Thanks for always being my support system. Love u loads."


 
 
 
 
 
In the first picture, the 'Dabangg' star can be seen hugging his wife.

The second photograph showcases a solo picture of Sonali.

The couple can be seen posing together for the camera in the third picture.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry friends of the actor chimed in the comment section.

Actor Neha Dhupia commented, "Happy birthday Sonali."

"Happy Birthday Sonali. Have an awesome day. Love from all of us," a fan commented.

Notably, Sonu Sood and Sonali Sood had exchanged wedding vows on September 25, 1996. The couple has two sons, Ishant and Ayaan Sood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be seen in 'Fateh' which stands as a thrilling action-packed film that has already ignited anticipation due to its captivating storyline and the involvement of Hollywood stunt coordinators.

The conclusion of the San Francisco shoot adds another layer of excitement.

The breathtaking backdrop of San Francisco has seamlessly enhanced the film's crucial action sequences and dramatic moments.

'Fateh' is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-pandemic.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

