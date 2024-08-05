Breaking News
Hum Aapke Hain Koun turns 30: Revisiting Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's epic on-screen chemistry

Updated on: 05 August,2024 12:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

It's been 30 years since the release of Salman Khan's evergreen cult blockbuster 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', and as we reflect on this milestone, we are reminded of the phenomenon the film created upon its release. From its ensemble cast and celebration of Indian wedding traditions to its memorable dialogues, timeless music, and record-breaking box office success, this Sooraj Barjatya directorial is widely recognized as one of the biggest blockbusters of the modern era, redefining success in Indian cinema.


'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Behl, and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles and celebrates Indian wedding traditions through the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families, emphasizing the theme of sacrificing one's love for the sake of family. Undoubtedly, the film is an evergreen cult entertainer that has set a benchmark for Hindi cinema. Remarkably, the film won two National Awards: one for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and another for Best Choreography. This indeed speaks volumes about the nationwide sensation the film created upon its release.



Additionally, in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', Salman Khan’s portrayal of Prem was both charming and versatile. His natural ease, chemistry with Madhuri Dixit, and ability to balance light-hearted and emotional moments showcased his acting range and contributed to the film’s lasting appeal.


'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' is nothing less than a revelation in the history of the Hindi film industry. It is considered one of the most influential films in Indian cinema as well as in pop culture. The film left a significant impact on wedding celebrations across the nation, where people began incorporating fun elements from the film into their own weddings. Moreover, the film features a 14-song soundtrack, an unusually large number for that period. While almost all the songs from the film are chartbusters, some of the most popular include “Maye Ni Maye," "Didi Tera Devar Deewana," "Joote Do, Paise Lo," "Pehla Pehla Pyar," and "Wah Wah Ramji."

The film became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release. It contributed to a shift in the Indian film industry, with new methods of distribution and a turn towards less violent, more family-oriented stories. It was the first Indian film to gross over ₹100 crore in India, and when adjusted for inflation, it remains the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1990s and one of the highest-earning Bollywood films ever.

