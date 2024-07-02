Adapting Soorarai Pottru in Hindi, director Kongara says Sarfira’s subject of affordable air travel explores themes of social mobility and empowerment

A still from the film

It is not common for a filmmaker to remake their own movie, but only four years after Soorarai Pottru (2020), Sudha Kongara is ready with its Hindi adaptation, Sarfira. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, who made air travel affordable for the common man. When asked what prompted her to revisit her National Award-winning film, Kongara says some stories ought to reach a wider audience. “Not all films lend themselves to remakes. But when they embody certain qualities and universal themes, they add richness to contemporary cinema as they allow powerful stories to reach new audiences and cultural contexts. Soorarai Pottru reached a wide audience on OTT, but I wanted to see it on the big screen. Adapting it for the Hindi movie-going audience gave me the opportunity to do that,” she smiles.

Soorarai Pottru won five National Awards

Retelling a critically acclaimed story is never easy. While the Suriya-starrer was designed for the Tamil audiences, the director had to alter her approach when making it in Hindi. “Directing the two films allowed me to explore the story’s universal themes while adapting to different cultural contexts. For Soorarai Pottru, the focus was on the Tamil cultural setting, while Sarfira required a shift to a Maharashtrian context. This meant adjusting the narrative, dialogues, and character nuances to resonate with the Hindi-speaking audience. We had to preserve the original’s essence. I had to retain the core emotions and message while incorporating elements that would appeal to the new demographic.”

Sudha Kongara

For the Hindi adaptation, Kongara put together a worthy cast that included Paresh Rawal from the original, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas. Casting Kumar was an easy decision for the director. “Akshay is one of the Indian film industry’s biggest stars, and I was confident of his ability to make the role his own. It’s very hard for me to imagine anyone other than Akshay in this role, and when you watch the film, you will know why. I believe Sarfira is one of his most moving performances. There is a certain aura, charm and vulnerability that he brought to Vir Jagannath Mhatre. This role seemed tailor-made for him because there is a lot of Vir in Akshay.”

Through its core message of making air travel accessible, Sarfira weaves in the theme of social equality. For Kongara, it is crucial that her stories drive home a larger point. “We live in a time where the world is smaller, connectivity is better, and the youth have endless opportunities. It’s an empowering time, and yet, there are many constraints that different segments of people face,” she points out, before adding, “Sarfira highlights how affordable air travel can break down barriers, create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds and facilitate social mobility. The story emphasises the importance of providing equal opportunities, the transformative power of connectivity and the role it plays in bridging economic and social divides, ultimately contributing to a more equitable society. It also aims to inspire audiences, and underscore the significance of inclusivity.”