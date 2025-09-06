Breaking News
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's co-star actor Ashish Warang passes away

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's co-star actor Ashish Warang passes away

Updated on: 06 September,2025 11:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Ashish Warang, best known for playing cop characters in films like Sooryavanshi and Drishyam, passed away on Friday. He was also known to work in South Indian and Marathi cinema

Ashish Warang

Actor Ashish Warang, who has been seen in some popular Bollywood films, passed away on Friday, September 5, 2025. He was 55 at the time of his death. He was known to feature in films like Sooryavanshi and Drishyam, co-starring alongside Akhsay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Ashish Warang passes away

While the exact cause of Ashish's death and more details have not yet been officially confirmed, reports claim that the actor had been unwell for some time, and succumbed to his illness. The news of his untimely demise has left the film fraternity and fans shocked.


Ashish Warang career

Warang was widely known for his supporting roles in multiple successful Hindi films, such as Sooryavanshi, Mardaani, Simmba, Cirkus and Ek Villain Returns. His roles, particularly in police characters, earned him a lot of praise from audiences. Beyond films, he was also seen in Marathi television serials, cinema, and commercials. Ashish was best known for starring in popular Marathi films like Dharmaveer, Tandav and others.

In addition to Hindi and Marathi cinema, Ashish also appeared in South Indian projects, working with renowned directors and sharing the screen with well-known actors. Over his career, Ashish has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Indian cinema like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ashutosh Rana, John Abraham, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

He would often share glimpses of these collaborations on social media. His Instagram account has pictures and videos with celebs like Ranveer, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Big B, Shikhar Dhawan and many more

Ashish was recognised for his dedication and sincerity toward his craft, as he leaves behind a legacy that spans multiple industries and platforms. His passing marks the loss of a talented actor who had carved a niche for himself with notable performances.

Independent filmmaker Arin Paul confirmed the news of his demise on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "Shocked to hear about the passing of actor Ashish Warang today. I had the privilege of working with him. May his soul find peace and his work live on in the memories he helped create. Will miss you Ashish ji."

