Tom Aspaul

Tom Aspaul’s new single Worth your time: Yes

With his album, Life in Plastic, Tom Aspaul makes a departure from the disco music that he has gained attention for. Vibrant, groovy and peppy are the apt ways to describe the 10-track album, which has an appealing intro track as well. Thessaloniki particularly shines, not only for its addictive groove, but also for Aspaul’s rendition.

