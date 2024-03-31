Snap review of new music

Almost three years after he released Final Vol 1, Enrique Iglesias released his latest album, Final Vol 2, one that he promises will be the last musical set of his career. The album is significant for more reasons than one, but most prominently for the fact that it marks a formal conclusion to a part of the Spanish musician’s illustrious career.

Iglesias, best known for hits like Hero, Not in love, and Bailamos, doesn’t let his final set-piece be insignificant, even if it deviates from his traditional Latin pop music sensibilities. One of three English numbers of the 10-piece set, Love and pain, is addictive and groovy, and an apt travel companion for music aficionados. Iglesias also experiments with other genres like bachata, cumbia and country. For a singer who delivered many memorable hits, and switched styles to stay relevant, this album is a fitting adieu.

