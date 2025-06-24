Breaking News
Sourav Ganguly confirms Rajkummar Rao will play him in upcoming biopic, out December 2026

Updated on: 24 June,2025 02:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly said Rajkummar Rao is the 'right person' to play him in a biopic. The film will begin shooting in January and is expected to release in December 2026

Sourav Ganguly and Rajkummar Rao. Pics/AFP, Yogen Shah

Sourav Ganguly confirms Rajkummar Rao will play him in upcoming biopic, out December 2026
Former skipper Sourav Ganguly says Rajkummar Rao is the right choice to portray him in an upcoming biographical film, which will be released in theatres in December 2026.

Ganguly, who played for the Indian cricket team from 1992 to 2008, said the movie will go on floors in January.


"It's going well. It will be released next December. Shooting starts in January. The pre-production, story writing and scripting takes a lot of time. And shooting doesn't take that much time. It's about 3 months and then the post-production takes time," Ganguly told PTI in an interaction.


Ganguly, who scored 18,575 runs in Test and ODIs, and has 38 centuries to his credit, shot down the suggestion about headlining the project himself.

"I think the right person is doing it... I'll help him with everything," said the former player, who is counted among India's most successful captains.

The makers are yet to announce the official title and the director of the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sourav ganguly Rajkummar Rao bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

