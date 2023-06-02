Flashback Friday: Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi on 27th wedding anniversary by sharing old picture

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot on June 2, 1996 in an intimate wedding at a temple in Shirdi. On their 27th wedding anniversary, Kapoor took to his social media handle to remember his llate wife

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Film Producer Boney Kapoor, on Friday, took to his social media handle to remember his wife and late actor Sridevi on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Boney shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs." The picture looks like it is from their vacation in Venice.

Boney and Sridevi are seen posing on a boat and are all smiles for a selfie moment.

Soon after the veteran filmmaker dropped the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Boney also took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the two sitting on the steps of a temple. The producer informed that they got married in a temple in Shirdi. While Kapoor did not mention if the photo is from their wedding, fans are guessing that it is a picture from their wedding day. Sridevi looks simple yet stunning in a baby pink saree, while Kapoor is dressed in a traditional white mundu and a white angavastra.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Boney, on the other hand, was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.