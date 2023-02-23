Sridevi Death Anniversary 2023: Iconic songs of the actress

The actress passed away on 24 February 2018

Hawa Hawaii

The late Sridevi is remembered not just for her impeccable acting but also her iconic dance numbers. Here's looking at 5 songs that top our list!

Hawa Hawaii

'Hawa Hawaii' from 'Mr India' is simply unforgettable. Sridevi lit up the screen with her fun dance moves and flawless expressions. Kavita Krishnamurthy's voice was the cherry on the cake. It's the first song that comes to mind when we remember the iconic actress.

Kate Nahin Kat Te

Another hit from 'Mr India' but this one had Sridevi flaunting her sensuous side, with co-star Anil Kapoor. Who can forget that iconic blue sari? This hit number was sung by Alisha Chinai and Kishore Kumar.

Mere Haathon Mein

'Mere Haathon Mein' from 'Chandni' that released in 1989, still remains a top choice when it comes to wedding songs. The film was a widespread critical and commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year, whereas its soundtrack became the best selling album of the year as well as the decade with more than 10 million copies sold.

Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai

The fun rain song by Amit Kumar and Kavita Krishnamurthy 'Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai' from the 1989 release 'Chaalbaaz' also featured Sunny Deol. The song from the action-comedy film had lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi.

Naino Mein Sapna

This romantic number from the 1983 film Himmatwala is still remembered for it's unique dance moves. The song featured 'jumping jack' Jeetendra along with Sridevi and was voiced by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

While the actress has left behind many memorable numbers, these are the top 5 on our list, do let us know your top picks.

Also Read: Mumbai Meri Jaan: These are the top 5 places in Mumbai that Ankita Lokhande recommends