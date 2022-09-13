Watch video! Sunny Deol: People were doing so many films, I just wanted to do one at a time

The team of the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and writer-director R Balki, join mid-day.com for an exclusive conversation
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol, along with team members from the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, recently caught up with mid-day.com. Sunny spoke about how he paved his own path, despite coming from a film family.
The actor said, "I had to pave my path and I was fortunate enough. I started doing films like 'Arjun' 'Betaab' 'Yateem' and 'Dacait' with writers and directors of my age. They also wanted to do that kind of cinema. When I came in, people were doing so many films together, I just wanted to do one at a time. Later I found out I was the only foolish one, other actors didn't have dates and I would lose three-four months. Eventually I had to get into the circle of what cinema is and filtered into it well. I remember not wanting to do one particular film because It was a remake. I was adamant but my dad said 'you have to do it.' Fortunately it was a big hit. Slowly I moulded myself because every time you cant get a great script or something you really want to do. It will come somewhere and that is the journey."
