Watch video! Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan speak about their superstar dads, Dharmendra and Mammootty

The team of the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and writer-director R Balki, join mid-day.com for an exclusive conversation
Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol
The team of the upcoming psychological thriller 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist,' Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and writer-director R Balki, join mid-day.com for an exclusive conversation about the concept of the film and how they react to film reviews. Sunny and Dulquer also open about the stardom of their fathers and how they paved their own path in the industry.
Speaking about their superstar dads, Dharmendra and Mammootty respectively here's what Sunny and Dulquer said! "It was important for me to break away from being associated, of course I can't lose my last name ever! I wanted to have my own identity and the audience to see me as an actor or the characters I'm playing. I wanted to find my own cinema, different from what he has done. Over the course of time, I've got there which I'm grateful for. It's a great joy to be working side by side in the same industry or share notes. When I get a bad review, I reach out to dad saying 'I read this.' He says 'I've read this, those who were critisizing me in the 80s are not here anymore, there are some new people, don't bother about it.'"
Sunny said, "When I joined in, cinema was ruled by papa, Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan), Shatru (Shatrughan Sinha), Vinod Khanna, so many people were there. That time they were doing youngsters roles, not us. I never let his image be heavy on me, he's my dad, he's the best, I had to pave my path. I started doing films like 'Arjun,' 'Betaab' and 'Yateem.' I was forutnate to get writers and directors of my age, who wanted to do that kind of cinema. When I came in, people were doing so many films. Later I found out I was the only foolish one, I would show up on set and other actors didn't have dates. I would waste three-four months "
