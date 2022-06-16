Sunny Deol celebrates 21 years of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it released in 2001

Picture courtesy/Sunny Deol's Instagram account

Sunny Deol on Wednesday shared some glimpses from the blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was completed 21 years of its release today.

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it released in 2001.

The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role along with Sunny and Ameesha.

Show full article