Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Bombay HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in 'illegal' alterations in Mumbai bungalow case
After Indian woman’s mystery death in Paris, kin allege no help from diplomats
Maharashtra: Congress ministers detained during protest against Enforcement Directorate action
Mumbai Rains: BMC now eyes footpaths to tackle chronic flooding
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Deol celebrates 21 years of Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Sunny Deol celebrates 21 years of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

Updated on: 16 June,2022 03:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it released in 2001

Sunny Deol celebrates 21 years of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

Picture courtesy/Sunny Deol's Instagram account


Sunny Deol on Wednesday shared some glimpses from the blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was completed 21 years of its release today.

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it released in 2001.




The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role along with Sunny and Ameesha.


Show full article

sunny deol ameesha patel Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK