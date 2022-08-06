Dulquer Salmaan: I think only Prabhas can give directors like Nag Ashwin the chance to dream so big

Dulquer revealed that he had seen a sneak peek of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Project K

Prabhas is the benchmark for utmost dedication, unmatched humility and the sweetest off-screen personality. Be it on screen or off screen, the Pan India star Prabhas is a sensation who makes his appearances shine with his aura. He commands a huge fan following not just in India but worldwide.

The actor was recently spotted at the pre-launch event of Dulquer Salmaan's 'Sita Ramam'. Dulquer expressed his gratitude to actor Prabhas, who attended the event as a special guest. He revealed that he had seen a sneak peek of Prabhas’ upcoming movie 'Project K'.

Expressing himself he said, “I know everybody is dying to know about 'Project K'. I had the good fortune of just peeping into the sets. I guarantee you it is going to change Indian cinema forever. I don’t think anybody’s thinking the way Nagi is. I think only Prabhas garu can give directors like Nagi the chance to dream so big. I can’t wait. I know none of you can. It’s going to be spectacular,” Dulquer said.

Prabhas is an actor who has done exceptionally well with his performance in the two-part epic action drama film 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'. The actor gave an earth-shattering performance in the film and gained pan- India popularity in no time.

On the work front, the Pan Indian superstar has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, 'Salaar' opposite Shruti Haasan, 'Adipurush' opposite Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'.