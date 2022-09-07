Shreya Dhanwanthary: Chup is an ode to art and the spirit of every artist

The trailer of 'Chup- Revenge of an artist', unfolds a stirring, spine-chilling and riveting backdrop with an intriguing plot that leaves you hooked
Shreya Dhanwanthary. File pic
Bringing to screen a totally unconventional and unique story, Shreya Dhanwanthary starrer 'Chup- Revenge of an artist' has indulged the audience in a bizzare and intriguing trailer of the film. Overwhelmed with a range of emotions, Shreya Dhanwanthary expressed her admiration towards the late legendary actor Guru Dutt, alongwith gratitude for having worked with a visionary director like 'R Balki'.
The trailer of Chup- Revenge of an artist, unfolds a stirring, spine-chilling and riveting backdrop with an intriguing plot that leaves you hooked. Shreya Dhanwanthary, who rose to fame with the overnight success of Scam 1992, is now set to cast her magic on the silver screen with her unconventional, interesting, and power-packed performance in her upcoming film Chup, directed by R Balki co-starring Dulquer Salman, along with Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.
