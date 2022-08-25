Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Deol Dulquer Salmaans Chup to release on September 23

Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan's 'Chup' to release on September 23

Updated on: 25 August,2022 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Thursday, Sunny took to Instagram and announced the release date with an intriguing poster from the film

Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan's 'Chup' to release on September 23

Chup poster


Sunny Deol-starrer 'Chup: Revenge of the artist' is all set to hit the theatres on September 23. On Thursday, Sunny took to Instagram and announced the release date with an intriguing poster from the film.


Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan: Can experience varied cultures, filmmakers

"#ChupRevengeOfTheArtist #ChupOn23September," he wrote.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

'Chup' is directed by R Balki and also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt.

The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film.

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Vikram Vedha reunites Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in a new avatar. Are you guys excited to watch the duo?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Dulquer Salmaan sunny deol bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK