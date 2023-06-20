Breaking News
Sriram Raghavan wants to work on something ‘challenging’ with Ayushmann Khurrana

20 June,2023
Agencies |

Top

On the acting front, Khurrana is gearing up for the release of the film, Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sriram Raghavan

Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who collaborated with Ayushmann Khurrana on the hit film, AndhaDhun (2018), reveals that he is looking for a challenging film for them to collaborate again.


Raghavan said, “Unfortunately, there is no sequel to AndhaDhun because the movie should end where it ends. Ayushmann is a superb actor and I would love to 
work on something as challenging for us.”


Khurrana too is eagerly waiting to work with his favourite filmmaker. At a recent event, he expressed, “I would love to work with Sriram sir again and again, but that is in his hands. As soon as he tells me that he has something for me, I will be game to do it immediately.”


