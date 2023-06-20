On the acting front, Khurrana is gearing up for the release of the film, Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sriram Raghavan

Listen to this article Sriram Raghavan wants to work on something ‘challenging’ with Ayushmann Khurrana x 00:00

Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who collaborated with Ayushmann Khurrana on the hit film, AndhaDhun (2018), reveals that he is looking for a challenging film for them to collaborate again.

Raghavan said, “Unfortunately, there is no sequel to AndhaDhun because the movie should end where it ends. Ayushmann is a superb actor and I would love to

work on something as challenging for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Khurrana too is eagerly waiting to work with his favourite filmmaker. At a recent event, he expressed, “I would love to work with Sriram sir again and again, but that is in his hands. As soon as he tells me that he has something for me, I will be game to do it immediately.”

On the acting front, Khurrana is gearing up for the release of the film, Dream Girl 2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever