Shah Rukh Khan's picture from picnic date with wife Gauri, pals Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar in London goes viral

07 July,2023
ANI |

Top

In the viral image, Karan, Rani and her husband Aditya Chopra are seen sitting in the park and chatting while Shah Rukh is seen standing

Shah Rukh Khan's picture from picnic date with wife Gauri, pals Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar in London goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri; Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji. Pics/Yogen Shah

As a Bollywood fan there's no better feeling than seeing your favourite stars spending time together. On Thursday, a priceless picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoying a picnic with his wife Gauri Khan, friends Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji at one of the parks in London went viral. The image was shared on Reddit by a person who said that their boyfriend's friend took it.


"My bf's friend saw SRK, Gauri, Rani, Soha, Kunal, KJo, and Aditya Chopra (in black, looking the other way) in Hyde Park, London. SRK is in the mask behind the stranger," they wrote, adding that the friend didn't want to invade their privacy and took the photo from a distance. "No one else seemed to be flocking them either the friend said," the person noted.


In the image, Karan, Rani and her husband Aditya Chopra are seen sitting in the park and chatting while Shah Rukh is seen standing. The blurry snap is clicked from a distance but it's definitely a visual treat for the fans.


"Wow," a social media user commented.

"Old bondings," another one wrote.

The picture surfaced online a few days after several online reports claimed that SRK had undergone a nose surgery in the US. The reports stated that during the shooting of an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, Shah Rukh got injured and hurt his nose. However, it seemed like the reports were false as SRK made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport a day ago and he looked absolutely fine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his action-packed film 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. SRK will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, following which he will play in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.

