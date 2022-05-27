SS Rajamouli launches Telugu version of 'Brahmastra' song 'Kesariya' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 May,2022 09:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The Telugu version is sung by the renowned Sid Sriram (who recently sang the blockbuster Srivalli) while lyrics is by veteran Chandrabose

Picture Courtesy: PR


Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's teaser song 'Kesariya' (hindi version) from Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva went viral receiving love from all corners!

Now, the makers have a special surprise for fans! A special Telugu version of 'Kesariya' song called Kumkumala was launched online by the legendary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli (who is presenting the film in the 4 south markets).




 
 
 
 
 
