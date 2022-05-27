SS Rajamouli launches Telugu version of 'Brahmastra' song 'Kesariya' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The Telugu version is sung by the renowned Sid Sriram (who recently sang the blockbuster Srivalli) while lyrics is by veteran Chandrabose

Picture Courtesy: PR

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's teaser song 'Kesariya' (hindi version) from Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva went viral receiving love from all corners!

Now, the makers have a special surprise for fans! A special Telugu version of 'Kesariya' song called Kumkumala was launched online by the legendary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli (who is presenting the film in the 4 south markets).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

Show full article