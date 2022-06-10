Starting where it all began

With Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan focusing on Rajaraja I, teaser of Aishwarya-starrer to be launched in Tanjore temple built by Chola emperor

Aishwarya Rai in the film

Mani Ratnam’s ambitious drama, Ponniyin Selvan, is readying for a September 30 release. In a novel turn of events, the filmmaker has decided against having a grand teaser launch in Mumbai or Chennai. Instead, the first promo of the period drama — that traces the early days of Arulmozhi Varman, who became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja I — will be launched at an ancient temple that was built by the king in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu. The principal cast, including Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Karthi, will be present on the occasion.