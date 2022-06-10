Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Starting where it all began

Starting where it all began

Premium

Updated on: 10 June,2022 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

With Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan focusing on Rajaraja I, teaser of Aishwarya-starrer to be launched in Tanjore temple built by Chola emperor

Starting where it all began

Aishwarya Rai in the film


Mani Ratnam’s ambitious drama, Ponniyin Selvan, is readying for a September 30 release. In a novel turn of events, the filmmaker has decided against having a grand teaser launch in Mumbai or Chennai. Instead, the first promo of the period drama — that traces the early days of Arulmozhi Varman, who became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja I — will be launched at an ancient temple that was built by the king in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu. The principal cast, including Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Karthi, will be present on the occasion.  

aishwarya rai bachchan mani ratnam bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK