'Still looking at you': Shah Rukh Khan pens a note for Deepika Padukone as she completes 15 years in the Hindi film industry

Updated on: 11 November,2022 02:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to share a collage of him and Deepika Padukone from the films they have done together

Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Om Shanti Om


Actress Deepika Padukone got the perfect Hindi film launch as she began her journey with the super hit film 'Om Shanti Om'. The film directed by Farah Khan was released in 2007 and starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Recently, Deepika completed 15 years in the industry and now her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan has penned a note for her. 


Also Read: 15 years of Deepika Padukone: 5 times the actress stole the scene with her cameo act



Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to share a collage of him and Deepika Padukone from the films they have done together. In all the frames, Deepika and Khan can be seen looking into each other's eyes. Making a note of the same, Khan wrote, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you… and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone".


After 'Om Shanti Om', Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Both saw massive box office success. The duo will soon be seen together on the big screen in the film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark Khan's comeback to the screen after 4 years and fans are thrilled to see the duo get back together for the action thriller. Joining them on the screen will be John Abraham in a pivotal role. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Also Read: 15 years of Om Shanti Om: Here's how Deepika Padukone landed the role opposite Shah Rukh Khan without audition

 

