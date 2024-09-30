The 36-year-old actor added, “So, it doesn’t matter how many blockbusters I have had in the past. Every project is a new project for me and I am equally nervous and have butterflies in my stomach before entering any set"

Abhishek Banerjee. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has proved his mettle in projects such as the 'Stree' franchise, 'Bhediya' and even the dark series 'Paatal Lok' has talked about how he doesn't prioritise solo roles and emphasised that for him, a strong narrative is the "top priority."

Asked when he will be seen as a solo lead, Abhishek told IANS, “I think very soon. I've had some offers, I'm getting some offers, I'm reading some scripts, they're interesting. But I just don't want to work just because I'm getting a solo role. For me, I think top priority is to be a part of a good story. So yeah, looking for a good story".

With every performance on screen, Abhishek has managed to take his game a notch higher. Talking about if that becomes an added responsibility on his shoulders, he agreed and said he takes his job seriously.

“Everytime I am in front of the camera I think it's an added responsibility. I don't take the job lightly. I feel every time I am in front of the camera. I have to perform and do my best so that the directors, producers and of course my audiences are happy”, said the actor, who is also a casting director.

The 36-year-old actor added, “So, it doesn’t matter how many blockbusters I have had in the past. Every project is a new project for me and I am equally nervous and have butterflies in my stomach before entering any set".

Abhishek, who was born in Kharagpur, West Bengal shared that his character Jana from the 'Stree' franchise is his favourite and revealed the endearing reason why it is close to his heart. “I think Jana because Jana is loved by all audiences who have loved him alot and that makes me feel loved”, he shared.

Abhishek, who has worked as a casting director in 'The Dirty Picture' starring Vidya Balan, and Rani Mukerji’s 'No One Killed Jessica', does not shy away from being “greedy” as he talks about awards and box-office numbers.

Asked which one he would pick between awards and box-office collections, Abhishek shared, “I think both. I mean, I would love to be greedy. I think awards are a great way to feel validated, feel validated about your work. And of course, numbers, I think they give a lot of satisfaction. I hope my films or whatever I do, they keep collecting money and they keep collecting".

Abhishek has taken over hosting duties for IIFA Rocks. He reminisced about when he turned host for the first time. “Actually, the first time I got on stage was to host a school event. And since then, I think I started liking stage. So, in a way, I think hosting was my first step towards acting. So, yes, I'm very excited”, he shared.

