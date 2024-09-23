Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Its official Stree 2 becomes FIRST EVER Hindi film to enter Rs 600 cr club at box office

It's official! Stree 2 becomes FIRST-EVER Hindi film to enter Rs 600 cr club at box office

Updated on: 23 September,2024 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has created history at the box office. It has become the first ever Hindi film to enter the 600 cr club at the Indian box office

It's official! Stree 2 becomes FIRST-EVER Hindi film to enter Rs 600 cr club at box office

Stree 2 still

Listen to this article
It's official! Stree 2 becomes FIRST-EVER Hindi film to enter Rs 600 cr club at box office
x
00:00

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy 'Stree 2' has created history at the box office. The film directed by Amar Kaushik has become the first Hindi film to enter the 600 cr club. Before this, no other film has been able to achieve this milestone. Released in theatres on August 15, the film has achieved this milestone ins a little over a month. 


Stree 2 become first Hindi film to enter Rs 600 cr club



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and shared an update on the India box office collection of 'Stree 2' which also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. 


Over the weekend, the film collected Rs 14.32 crore which helped it to cross the prestigious 600 cr club. 

Taking to X, Adarsh shared, "IT'S 600 PAAR... #Stree2 creates HISTORY as the *first #Hindi film* to achieve this milestone... From metros to non-metros, multiplexes to single screens and urban centres to mass markets, #Stree2 is an OUTRIGHT WINNER across the board.

It would be premature to predict the *lifetime biz*, as #Stree2 has consistently surprised with phenomenal numbers day after day, week after week.

[Week 6] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 3.80 cr, Sun 5.32 cr. Total: ₹ 604.22 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

#Stree2 biz at a glance…
⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu]
⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 145.80 cr
⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 72.83 cr
⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 37.75 cr
⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 25.72 cr
⭐️ Weekend 6: ₹ 14.32 cr
⭐️ Total: ₹ 604.22 cr
#India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice"

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Stree 2 success with her girl gang: 

On Sunday evening, Shraddha was seen at a restaurant in the city along with her girl gang. The actress and her friends were seen dressed in red coloured outfits as they celebrated the success of Stree 2 which sees Shraddha play a mysterious character. 

The actress took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from the celebratory night. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Rajkummar Rao, was also seen celebrating the success of his film with his friends from the industry. Filmmaker Farah Khan had shared a video of the same on her Instagram feed on Sunday. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rajkummar Rao shraddha kapoor Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK