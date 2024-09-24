Breaking News
Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik says Aaj Ki Raat has meaningful lyrics and is not just an item song

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik says 'Aaj Ki Raat' has 'meaningful lyrics' and is not just an item song

Updated on: 24 September,2024 02:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Director Amar Kaushik, whose film Stree 2 features the item song "Aaj Ki Raat" with a feminist angle, thinks they can be used to support the film’s message and advance the plot

Amar Kaushik

Item numbers often get backlash for having lyrics that people argue objectify women and push sexist ideas. However, director Amar Kaushik, whose film Stree 2 features the item song "Aaj Ki Raat" with a feminist angle, thinks they can be used to support the film’s message and advance the plot.


Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik on Tamannaah's 'Aaj Ki Raat'


Kaushik thinks it’s possible to create a “masala film with an item song” while still keeping the lyrics meaningful. He explains that with big-budget films, it’s important to offer a "full package.” However, he adds that it's crucial to be clear about the message you want to convey.


The director further said, “There’s no denying that people come to theatres to watch item songs. However, I wanted to ensure it served the storyline without compromising on quality or respectfulness. Logon ko lagta hai item song hai toh gande bol hi hone chahiye but I was clear that while the song should be entertaining and fit the film, it should have meaningful lyrics,” says the 41-year-old, who has directed movies such as Bhediya (2022) and Bala (2019).

“My brief was very clear, let’s not go below the belt because that’s not what the film is. Kuch cheezo mein film politically correct honi chahiye. Aap bolo aap jo bolna chahte ho aur aadaein bhi honi chahiye lekin jab aap lyrics suno toh lage ki ‘yeh toh badi baat bol di hai’, aisa baad mein samajh ayega,” he added.

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik on if the song could detract from the movie

When asked if he's ever worried that the catchy music, dance moves, and flashy visuals of an item number might overshadow his message, making it harder for the audience to connect with what he's trying to say, Kaushik responds, “Agar main isiko bhajan ki tarah bolunga toh koi sunega bhi nahi. Jisko samajhna hai, wohi samajhta hai. Jisko nahi samajhna hai, usko aap samjha nahi sakte.”

When asked if this subtle messaging is his way of challenging patriarchy, Kaushik says, “If you look at the films I’ve directed closely, in it, women have agency,” adding “Main behno ke saath bada hua hu and main dekha hai unka struggle. Woh sab kuch aapke zehen mein hota hai and then when you are making a film you cannot portray it (women’s struggles) as ‘normal’.”

