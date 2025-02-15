Niren Bhatt, who has been the chief writing architect of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, says there is a crisis that has gripped the writing community of the Hindi film industry

In a sea of endless content, what will eventually sail? Originality, says screenwriter Niren Bhatt, who has penned some of the biggest successes of recent time, including Stree 2 and Munjya.

Bhatt, who has been the chief writing architect of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, says there is a crisis that has gripped the writing community of the Hindi film industry. "There are two pictures-- one is very bleak; all writers are struggling; this is the worst time for writers in the industry but then it's up to you how to navigate," Bhatt said at the seventh edition of Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC), hosted by the Screenwriters Association of India (SWA), on Friday here.

The screenwriter-lyricist, however, also believes this is the time when "disruptors" will be rewarded. "I think this is also the best time because all the established rules are broken. The entire system is broken. So only disruptors will survive and writers are the biggest disruptors. It is the best time for disruption," he said.

At the session 'The Mainstream Reality', he was joined by Pathaan dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala, writer Kanika Dhillon and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 writer Aakash Kaushik. The session was moderated by Hitesh Kewalya, thevwriter of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Talking about the importance of original storytelling, Bhatt also noted Bollywood's current obsession with remakes and added how most of them have tanked at the box office, signalling a huge shift.

"Out of 25 remakes post-pandemic, 23 are flops. The only way to succeed is to make original content," he said.

The writer, whose work with the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will include titles like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, Stree 3 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2, said if a writer finds their "voice", they can lend a franchise an organic extended life. "It is a dream for all writers to have a universe," he said.

At ISC, which concludes on Sunday, renowned screenwriters and creators including Kiran Rao, Shoojit Sarkar, Nikkhil Advani, Dibakar Banerjee, Biswapati Sarkar and Anand Tiwari will be sharing their experiences, techniques and the secrets behind their most successful works, and how they negotiate the changing dynamics of the industry.