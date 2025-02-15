Breaking News
Three Iranians held for smuggling gold worth Rs 6.28 crore at Mumbai airport
Tahawwur Rana extradition: Ready to lodge him in Maharashtra's jail, says CM
BMC attaches 18 properties worth Rs 178.64 crore in Chandivali
Pay and Park facility turns out to be bogus after vehicle owners get e-challan
EOW begins investigation in New India Cooperative Bank 'irregularities'
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt says this is the worst time for writers in industry Entire system is broken

Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt says this is the worst time for writers in industry: 'Entire system is broken'

Updated on: 15 February,2025 12:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Niren Bhatt, who has been the chief writing architect of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, says there is a crisis that has gripped the writing community of the Hindi film industry

Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt says this is the worst time for writers in industry: 'Entire system is broken'

Niren Bhatt

Listen to this article
Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt says this is the worst time for writers in industry: 'Entire system is broken'
x
00:00

In a sea of endless content, what will eventually sail? Originality, says screenwriter Niren Bhatt, who has penned some of the biggest successes of recent time, including Stree 2 and Munjya.


Bhatt, who has been the chief writing architect of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, says there is a crisis that has gripped the writing community of the Hindi film industry. "There are two pictures-- one is very bleak; all writers are struggling; this is the worst time for writers in the industry but then it's up to you how to navigate," Bhatt said at the seventh edition of Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC), hosted by the Screenwriters Association of India (SWA), on Friday here.


The screenwriter-lyricist, however, also believes this is the time when "disruptors" will be rewarded. "I think this is also the best time because all the established rules are broken. The entire system is broken. So only disruptors will survive and writers are the biggest disruptors. It is the best time for disruption," he said.  


At the session 'The Mainstream Reality', he was joined by Pathaan dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala, writer Kanika Dhillon and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 writer Aakash Kaushik. The session was moderated by Hitesh Kewalya, thevwriter of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Talking about the importance of original storytelling, Bhatt also noted Bollywood's current obsession with remakes and added how most of them have tanked at the box office, signalling a huge shift.

"Out of 25 remakes post-pandemic, 23 are flops. The only way to succeed is to make original content," he said.

The writer, whose work with the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will include titles like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, Stree 3 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2, said if a writer finds their "voice", they can lend a franchise an organic extended life. "It is a dream for all writers to have a universe," he said.

At ISC, which concludes on Sunday, renowned screenwriters and creators including Kiran Rao, Shoojit Sarkar, Nikkhil Advani, Dibakar Banerjee, Biswapati Sarkar and Anand Tiwari will be sharing their experiences, techniques and the secrets behind their most successful works, and how they negotiate the changing dynamics of the industry.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Niren Bhatt Stree 2 Munjya Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK