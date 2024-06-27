Excited about attempting hardcore action after a long time with Subedaar, Anil reveals he has begun prep before the film rolls on September 15

Anil Kapoor plays a retired army officer grappling with civilian life

Listen to this article Killing-machine Kapoor x 00:00

Fronting an all-out action film in your 60s can make you think twice. Not if you’re Anil Kapoor. See his work over the past few years, and it’s evident that the senior actor is enjoying this phase of his career—from playing a philandering husband in the light-hearted JugJugg Jeeyo (2022) to essaying the stern Indian Air Force group captain in Fighter. So, why should an action fare be out of bounds? Kapoor has begun his prep for Subedaar, in which he portrays a retired Indian Army officer struggling to come to terms with his civilian life.

Director Suresh Triveni, who previously helmed Tumhari Sulu (2017) and the acclaimed Jalsa (2022), is planning to roll the Prime Video offering in Mumbai on September 15. A source reveals, “Anil’s character Subedaar Arjun Singh is trying to rebuild his relationship with his grown-up daughter when his family comes under attack. How he turns from a man leading a civilian life into a fighting machine again forms the crux of the story. While the actor recently featured in actioners like The Night Manager [2023], Animal [2023] and Fighter, his characters rarely engaged in combat on screen. Here, it will be exciting to see him attempt high-octane stunts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Triveni

Kapoor’s days are currently divided between hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT and prepping for the upcoming film. The actor’s joy is palpable as he gears up to match his on-screen antagonists punch for punch. He shares, “We’ll hopefully complete shooting this year. Subedaar is strongly based on emotions. If there is action in the film, there is also an emotion behind it. There is prep required for an action drama like this, but when you have a fantastic director like Suresh and a competent team, the prep becomes easier. The most important thing is not to take yourself seriously; just go with the flow and have some fun.”

In a career spanning over 40 years, he has essayed a variety of roles. As the grammar of Hindi movies has undergone a change, have his criteria for choosing roles changed too? “I choose my projects according to the script, director and producer. I’m a firm believer of good content and the person who has written it. I go with their conviction. Suresh is a writer-director with whom I’m looking forward to collaborating.”