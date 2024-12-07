Breaking News
Subhash Ghai admitted to ICU Veteran filmmakers spokesperson gives health update

Subhash Ghai admitted to ICU: Veteran filmmaker's spokesperson gives health update

Updated on: 07 December,2024 11:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Subhash Ghai, 79, has been admitted to Hospital for a routine check-up after experiencing weakness and dizziness. He is stable and in ICU, expected to move to a general ward soon

In Pic: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai has been admitted to a city hospital for a routine check up, the veteran filmmaker's spokesperson said. Ghai, known for directing Shah Rukh Khan-led Pardes and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Taal, was taken to Lilavati hospital earlier this week. 


"We would like to confirm that Mr Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well," the spokesperson said in a statement. Hospital sources, however, inform that the 79-year-old experienced weakness and frequent dizziness earlier this week prior to hospitalisation. The director is currently in ICU and will be shifted to a general ward within a day, says another insider.


In close to four decades long career, Ghai wrote and helmed several superhits like Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989) and Khalnayak (1993). He last directed Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, in 2014.


