On Saturday, news came that veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. This news left all his fans and friends worried. Now, on Sunday, he has taken to his X account and shared a health update with his fans and friends. The director has shared that all is well, and he has also extended his thanks to everyone who was concerned about his well-being.

I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you 🙏🤗 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) December 8, 2024

Subhash Ghai shares heath update

Subhash Ghai put out a statement where he gave his health update and shared that the health scare was majorly caused by his hectic stint at the recently concluded 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The ace filmmaker wrote, "I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. After my hectic stint at IFFI Goa, ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. Thank you."

Subhash Ghai was admitted to ICU

Reportedly, Ghai was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital. As per a source close to Subhash Ghai's family, the Taal director was taken to the hospital for a "routine check-up," and he is "doing well."

"Nothing to worry about. We do this every year as it's important to do all check-ups. And due to his busy schedule, we get him hospitalised so the doctors get to do all tests properly. He is absolutely fine," the source told ANI.

More about Subhash Ghai

Recently, the filmmaker attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his memoir, Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman, was launched. The festival also saw the screening of his musical Taal.

Subhash Ghai started his career in Bollywood as an actor. He did small roles in films like Taqdeer and Aaradhna. Later, he did lead roles in films like Umang and Gumrah. However, his career as an actor did not see much success, following which he switched to direction. He is known for films like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal.

He last produced and wrote the comedy-drama streaming movie 36 Farmhouse, which was released in 2022.

(With Inputs from IANS)