Subhash Ghai sends best wishes to Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor
Updated on: 05 April,2024 05:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Speculation surrounds Sai Pallavi's role as Goddess Sita, with talks suggesting Sunny Deol may be considered for the role of Lord Hanuman

Subhash Ghai and Ranbir Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai sent his best wishes to 'Ramayana' starring Ranbir Kapoor as the upcoming film goes on floors in Mumbai.


The director on Thursday took to his Instagram account and penned a lengthy note, accompanied by a picture displaying the project's name written on it.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)


Congratulating the producer Namit Malhotra, Ghai wrote, "Finally one producer has done it in mumbai (folded hands emoji). My hearty congratulations to dear Namit Malhotra for launching a hindi megha scale motion picture #RAMAYAN "with his honest desire to showcase the epic tale of Hindu mythology of india to the rest of world internationally Wow. (flower emoji)"

He further expressed his excitement regarding the project and wrote, "Its gonna to put our nation #BHARAT on the highest pedestal in world' s perspectives."

"Congratulations to our talented n blessed director Nitish Tiwari Ranbir Kapoor sunny deol yash n entire team. My best wishes. Surely. (two thumbs up emojis)," Ghai added.

Speculation surrounds Sai Pallavi's role as Goddess Sita, with talks suggesting Sunny Deol may be considered for the role of Lord Hanuman.

While there's no official confirmation, it has come to the fore that Bobby Deol reportedly approached to play Kumbhkaran.

There are also rumors swirling around Vijay Sethupathi's potential portrayal of Raavan's youngest brother, Vibhishan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

