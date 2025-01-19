Breaking News
Bosco Martis meets Asha Bhosle, teaches her the viral ''Tauba Tauba' step

Updated on: 19 January,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Apart from the video, the 'Tauba Tauba' choreographer also gifted a scented candle to the veteran single fondly called Asha Tai

Bosco Martis meets Asha Bhosle, teaches her the viral ''Tauba Tauba' step

Picture Courtesy/Bosco Martis' Instagram account

Dance choreographer Bosco Martis met veteran singer Asha Bhosle at her home and taught her the signature steps of the iconic dance number 'Tauba Tauba' during their interaction. He called the meeting a 'heartwarming experience' of his life.


Taking to Instagram, Bosco shared a heartfelt video of his meeting with Asha Tai. In the clip, the choreographer is seen entering Asha's house with a present in his hand.


As the duo interacted while resting on a sofa, the conversation gradually shifted towards the iconic dance steps of 'Tauba Tauba' which were choreographed by Bosco and performed by actor Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz.


Veteran singer Asha Bhosle looked adorable as she tried to perform the dance steps of 'Tauba Tauba'. During one of the moments in the meeting, Asha requested Bosco to perform the signature step of 'Tauba Tauba' which was effortlessly executed by him.

Apart from the video, the 'Tauba Tauba' choreographer also gifted a scented candle to the veteran single fondly called Asha Tai.

While sharing the video of their meeting, Bosco wrote,

"91 or 19! Was such an heartwarming experience to meet @asha.bhosle tai! Her energy is infectious and has such an amazing and inspiring vibe. Was blessed to get her blessings. Long live"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis)

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle surprised her fans when she hopped on a late social media trend and performed the viral hook steps of Karan Aujla's 'Tauba Tauba' at a recent concert in Dubai.

The 'In Aankhon Ki Masti' singer not only sang the superhit song from Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bad Newz' in her melodious voice but also performed the signature step of the song.

Dharma Productions who shared a video of her performance described it as a moment when 'Tauba Tauba met timeless charm.'

Asha Bhosle is known for songs 'In Ankhon Ki Masti', 'Chura Liya Hah Tumne', 'O Mere Sona', and 'Kehdoon Tumhen' among others.

bosco martis asha bhosle bollywood news

