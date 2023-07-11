Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talks about relationship with Shekhar Kapur, ‘Marriages break up because of disrespect’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently opened up about her journey in the film industry and her tumultuous marriage to director Shekhar Kapur.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, known for her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 film ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, recently opened up about her journey in the film industry and her tumultuous marriage to director Shekhar Kapur. In an interview, Suchitra expressed her thoughts on the patriarchal mindset prevalent in the industry and the reasons behind her decision to quit acting after her successful debut.

Reflecting on her early career, Suchitra revealed that her debut film's immense success had led her to quit acting. While she continued with her music, she found acting to be a challenging and threatening experience due to the prevailing biases. She acknowledged the patriarchal nature of the industry but stated that too much had happened since then.

In 1999, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur tied the knot, but their marriage ended in separation in 2007. They have a daughter named Kaveri. During the interview, Suchitra admitted to being “obsessed" with Shekhar Kapur and believed that their marriage was the result of past-life karma. She shared her childhood dreams of marrying either Imran Khan or Shekhar Kapur and reminisced about their first meeting during the casting of an unreleased film called ‘Champion’.

However, Suchitra acknowledged the opposition they faced from her conservative South Indian family due to the age difference between her and Shekhar, his previous divorce, and his involvement in the film industry. Despite her parents' disapproval and their suggestion to have an affair instead, Suchitra was determined to pursue the relationship, believing it was her own choice.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi further revealed that her marriage to Shekhar Kapur was fraught with painful differences. She mentioned that she had planned to leave the marriage and pursue her musical studies but discovered she was pregnant, altering the course of her life. She also expressed her views on infidelity, stating that marriages break not solely due to cheating but rather because of a lack of respect.

Discussing societal pressures, Suchitra recounted how people encouraged her to have another child to salvage the marriage. However, she chose to prioritize her own happiness and dignity over societal expectations, rejecting the idea of having a child solely to maintain status, image, and financial security.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's candid revelations about her Bollywood debut, her marriage to Shekhar Kapur, and the painful journey of their relationship shed light on the challenges faced by women in the industry and the complexities of personal decisions in the face of societal pressures.