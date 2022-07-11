Sukhwinder Singh: It felt like I was part of a 'mehfil'

Pointing out that the Shamshera team approached the music-making process in a collaborative manner, Sukhwinder Singh on being Ranbir’s voice

In giving voice to Ranbir Kapoor’s Balli in Shamshera, Sukhwinder Singh chanced upon an opportunity he had been seeking for long. “Working with a composer like Mithoon is desirable for every singer. When I would head to the recording studio, I would feel like I was part of a mehfil. I had heard that this was the manner in which Raj Kapoor [worked with his team]. After experiencing it, I wish that each project can be approached in a similar manner. In this process, everyone is given the chance to present their idea and enhance the final work. The team is also receptive. If I suggested that I would like to try something different, they were always keen to let me give it a shot,” says Singh, adding that occasionally witnessing the shoot at director Karan Malhotra’s behest worked in his favour.

“I have three songs in the film. Parinda is symphonic. Mithoon belongs to Pyarelal ji’s [Sharma] family. His father [Naresh Sharma] was among the best music arrangers we’ve had. Mithoon has a great understanding of how to mix music. Parinda is played against the film’s background score, across scenes of romance, action and drama. It has been designed to enhance the film’s score. Creating one piece that’s suited for different aspects was a new, but enjoyable process,” says the singer of first of three tracks rendered by him.

“The other two are earthy songs that are heavily influenced by drums, and needed a performance. I believe, that’s a gift I have — regardless of whether I am on the stage or in a studio, I am always performing in accordance with the character.”

Shamshera marks Singh’s fresh collaboration with Kapoor, for whom he previously sang Kar har maidaan fateh (Sanju).

Up next, he joins hands with Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan, for his upcoming directorial venture, Kuttey. “I have sung for his father, and I was the first choice for him.” Singh is currently also creating a music master-class at the behest of a production. He intends to teach students aspects relating to the lifestyle of musicians as part of the course as well. “I intend to make this educational and entertaining, and not complicated. I am also working on creating pure folk music with international musicians.”

