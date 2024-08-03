Sunidhi Chauhan, who is making buzz for her concerts, leaving fans wanting for more, recently spoke about her contemporary Arijit Singh’s success in showbiz

Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh Pic/Instagram, Facebook

Listen to this article What makes Arijit Singh a successful singer? Sunidhi Chauhan explains x 00:00

Singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan recently joined the pop girl group ‘W.i.S.H’ at the YouTube Fan Fest 2024 in Mumbai. The icon, who is making buzz for her concerts, leaving fans wanting for more, recently spoke about her contemporary Arijit Singh’s success in showbiz. She explained with valid reasons what makes him a fan favourite, keeping him relevant all these years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her interview on Raj Shamani's podcast, Sunidhi shared, "He is a student. He is such a beautiful singer. Whatever the genre, I think he is able to adapt himself according to that, which is a very big quality. He does that without changing his voice, otherwise, to jump into a genre, you try to tweak your vocals. A lot of people do that, I don’t think he does that a lot. He has become too big to even try something like that.”

She added, “He does not love himself enough. That's why he is able to do what he is doing. He does not think he is Arijit Singh. He is chilled out, whatever little I have known of him. He loves to listen to other people, loves to adapt from other singers that he likes. He sings their songs onstage in his own concert. It does not have to be Lata (Mangeshkar) ji, Kishore Kumar ji, it can be a new singer's song also. For him, he just wants to make music. He doesn't want to be heard. He just sings, we want to hear him. You create that aura, and it reaches people. Your song is your brand.”

Sunidhi is known for her vocal range and versatility. She has recorded songs for films in several Indian languages. Hailing from Delhi, Sunidhi began performing at the age of five, and made her career debut at the age of 13 with the 1996 film ‘Shastra’.

She won her first singing reality show titled ‘Meri Awaz Suno’, and rose to fame after recording 'Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi' from the 1999 movie ‘Mast’. Her second breakthrough came in 2000 with the song "Mehboob Mere" from the movie ‘Fiza’.

Sunidhi has belted out hits like 'Aisa Champion Kahan', 'Meri Payal Bole', 'Hum To Mohabbat Karega', 'Do Pyaar Karne Wale', 'Aiyo Aiyo Rama', 'Bumbro', 'Ta Thaiya Ta Thaiya', 'Mujhko Neend Aa Rahi Hai', 'Haan Mera Deewaanapan', 'Say Shava Shava', 'Tujhe Dekha Jabse', 'Khullam Khulla Pyar', 'Aa Bhi Ja', 'Skubi Dubi Du', and 'Nasha Nasha', among many others.

She has also been the judge on singing reality shows ‘Indian Idol 5’, ‘Indian Idol 6’, ‘The Voice’, and ‘Dil Hai Hindustani 2’.

(With inputs from IANS)