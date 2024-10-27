Breaking News
Sunidhi Chauhan recalls being mistaken for a doppelganger on ‘Tamasha’ film set: 'They would not believe it's me'

Updated on: 27 October,2024 06:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Not many are aware that Sunidhi Chauhan once worked as an assistant director to Imtiaz Ali for the film ‘Tamasha’ which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Sunidhi Chauhan Pic/Instagram

Bollywood’s versatile singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who has made a stunning comeback to the entertainment arena, is busy serving at her packed concerts. However, not many are aware that she once worked as an assistant director to Imtiaz Ali for the film ‘Tamasha’. Sharing an interesting anecdote from her time on sets, Sunidhi recalled how people mistook her for a doppelganger. 


Sunidhi Chauhan mistaken for a doppelganger 


In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Sunidhi Chauhan recalled, “I assisted on a very good film called Tamasha. Thanks to Imtiaz Ali. I'm a devotee of Imtiaz Ali and luckily, we know each other very well. So he gave me that opportunity. When Tamasha was about to shoot, he said, ‘Yes, of course, you can join us and have fun, watch the whole process. I thought, ‘Yes, this is a good opportunity’. So I went. I didn't know that I would get the job. And I was terrified. I did everything an AD should do and people over there, when there was a shot where there was a lot of crowd, I would manage the crowd also."


She added, “And the crowd is looking at me thinking, ‘She looks familiar’. And then they would say, ‘You look like Sunidhi Chauhan’. I was like, ‘Really?’ This used to happen. But they would not believe that it's me. On set, people were thinking, if I'm doing this, do I want to be a director? I said, no such thing. You just want to experience the process of filmmaking.”

About Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was released in the year 2015, the film didn't perform well at the box office despite getting positive reviews from the audience. 'Tamasha' marked Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's third film together after 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. 

The romantic drama revolves around Ved and Tara who fall in love while on a holiday and decide to not reveal their real identities. Tara realizes her love for Ved after returning to Delhi and later meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self and his real calling in life. The movie then shows Ved's inner struggle as he transforms from a daily 9-5 job person who works as a product manager in a company to that of a storyteller who performs in theatres and portrays his stories in front of the audience.

